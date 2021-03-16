Fairs banned in Dharwad

HUBBALLI

16 March 2021 02:09 IST

With Dharwad recording an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week, the district administration has geared up to impose further restrictions on movement of people as per the direction of the State government.

Chairing a review meeting on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said the State government had on Monday has issued guidelines banning fairs and car festivals, urs, and to check crowding in public places and marriages.

Mr. Patil said that the guidelines would be implemented strictly and those not following them would be dealt with strictly. “Wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing in public places would be made compulsory. The violators will face criminal cases,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Considering the huge gatherings of people at weddings and religious functions, strict vigil would be kept on such events and organisers would be penalised if violations were found. He said although the situation had improved compared to last year, taking precautionary measures was crucial and asked the officials to take up the vaccination drive extensively.

The DC said that the police and Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation should speed up the drive to penalise those not wearing face masks.

Two vaccines

Mr. Patil said that both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were now available at all government and private hospitals in the district and senior citizens should get inoculated compulsorily. He also asked the officials to sensitise the elderly to take the shots. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labu Ram, ZP CEO B. Susheela, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, municipal commissioner Suresh Itnal and other officials took part in the meeting.