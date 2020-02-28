‘Failed authentication need not deprive beneficiary of foodgrains’

In case of failed biometric fingerprint authentication of BPL card holders there is a provision for distributing foodgrains after documenting it in the specified register and instructions would be given to officers concerned in this matter, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan has said.

The Deputy Commissioner gave this assurance to a delegation of Socialist Unity Centre of Indi (SUCI-Communist), which met her in Dharwad on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, the delegation met the Deputy Commissioner as a follow-up of its agitation over various pending issues, including BPL cards, which was staged on February 18.

Ms. Deepa Cholan also asked the delegation to bring to her notice specific examples of such cases wherein foodgrains were denied because of glitches in the authentication of fingerprints through biometric scanners. She said that action would be taken immediately.

Regarding the Aadhaar card issues, she said that an Aadhaar Seva Kendra had been set up in Hubballi where over 1,000 applications were being processed and disposed of. She urged the general public to make use of the facility.

Ms. Deepa Cholan also directed the officials to collect information on old age pension issues and take steps to release pension at the earliest. Regarding complaints about unscientific water bills, she said that the issue would be taken up with the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board to find out a solution.

The delegation comprised SUCI (C) district committee members Gangadhar Badiger, Bhuvana, Deepa A. Ramesh Hosamani, Madhulata Goudar, Bhavanishankar, and some residents who had faced problems pertaining to pension, BPL cards and others, the release said.