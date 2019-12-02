Fadnavis was made CM to ‘protect 40K crore central funds’: Anant Kumar Hegde

Former union minister Anant Kumar Hegde, member of parliament from Uttara Kannada in the State, has again left his party – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – redfaced. Speaking at an election campaign meet on Saturday, he claimed that his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis was made Chief Minister in Maharashtra last month despite lacking majority only to ‘protect’ ₹40,000 crore central funds.

Following his claims, Mr. Fadnavis issued a denial on Monday.

Mr. Hegde said, “There was ₹40,000 crore central funds at the discretion of the Chief Minister. This would have been misused if the Opposition came to power. Fadnavis was Chief Minister for only 80 hours and he transferred the funds back to the Centre,” he says.

The video went viral on Monday. Sources said Mr. Hegde’s remarks were based on a WhatsApp message that had recently gone viral.

Hours later, Mr. Fadnavis denied the allegations. “Anyone who knows the accounting system of governments of Maharashtra and India, will know there cannot be such transfer of funds. This is wrong news and anyone can check for themselves,” he said speaking to presspersons in Mumbai on Monday.

Mr. Hegde has caused embarrassment to the party earlier too. He had to apologise in the Lok Sabha over his remarks of “changing the constitution” in December 2017 and was one of the two MP candidates who supported Pragya Singh over her Godse remarks during the 2019 parliamentary election campaign. It was said that he was dropped from the council of ministers in May 2019 over these instances.