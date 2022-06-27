Faculty Development Programme with focus on research

June 27, 2022

FDP is designed to impart research skills and methodology, and application of scientific tools in research among college faculty

A five-day Faculty Development Programme on ‘Promoting Research among Academicians’ was held at St Philomena’s College (Autonomous) here. Prof N R Parasuraman, Director, Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management and Development (SDMIMD), Mysuru inaugurated the programme organised recently by the Research Committee and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college. “The FDP is designed to promote research among the teaching faculty of the college by imparting research skills, research methodology and application of scientific tools in research,” a release said. Prof Parasuraman, while delivering his keynote address, reiterated the need for research as foundation for a successful academic endeavour. It is essential to highlight good research papers in teaching to enhancing students’ understanding. Moreover, literature should be competently reviewed for addressing the gaps, he said. The programme aims for its participants to conduct quality research, said Dr Ravi J.D. Saldanha, Principal, St. Philomena’s College. Rev Dr Bernard Prakash Barnis, Rector, St Philomena’s Institutions, Dr Alphonsus D’Souza, Research Committee Coordinator, Prof Othbert Pinto, Director, PG Center, Mr Ronald Prakash Cutinha, IQAC Coordinator were present. More than 140 faculty members — from both UG and PG departments — attended the five-day FDP. Top research scholars and guides handled the sessions as resource persons for social science and science faculty members separately.



