Faculty development programme organised

To enhance technical skills of faculty and staff, a week-long faculty development programme on the topic ‘IoT Trends and Strategies with Machine Learning’ is being held at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Regional Head Office, Kalaburagi. The programme is being sponsored by TEQIP cell.

At least 90 faculties from engineering institutions are participating in the programme.

P. Khageshan, former Special Officer for VTU, in his address at the valedictory function here on Saturday, called upon the participants to be optimistic. He shed light on his academic experiences said that faculty development programmes help improve the quality of higher education faculty. He said the Internet of Things (IoT) is much a part of both electronics and communication and computer science. The applications of IoT are very helpful in almost all fields. He also suggested that VTU Regional Director Basavaraj Gadgay urge the State government to provide an additional 50 acres of land for the expansion of the university campus.

Shivanand Devarmani, vice-president, Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, was chief guest.

Resources persons Pethuraj, Aravind S. Benal, and Sharan Kantikar, who spoke on various applications of IoT, said everything was now connected through the Internet.