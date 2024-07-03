ADVERTISEMENT

Faculty development programme held at JNNCE in Shivamogga

Published - July 03, 2024 05:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day faculty development programme conducted by the Department of Commerce & Management at JNNCE in Shivamogga concluded on Tuesday. The department conducted the programme on “Alternative Andragogy – The Experiential Learning through Gamification & Case Study Training for Commerce & Management Faculty”.

During the programme, faculty members actively engaged in various interactive sessions, discussions, and hands-on activities, acquiring new perspectives on experiential learning. The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants.

The programme was inaugurated by A.N. Ramachandra, Academic Administrator, National Education Society, who highlighted the critical role of modern teaching techniques in enhancing student engagement and learning outcomes. Ramani Venkat, Director of Sales at Cool Guru LLP, served as the resource person for the event. Mr. Venkat conducted sessions on the practical implementation and benefits of gamification and case studies in educational settings.

Y. Vijaya Kumar, Principal of JNNCE, Manjunatha P., Dean Academics, JNNCE, S.V. Sathyanarayana, Dean (R&D), JNNCE, C. Srikant, Director – MBA, and V. Vikram and Associate Professor and Event Coordinator were present.

