Factory worker killed in accident

April 12, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old factory worker who sustained severe head injuries in an accident on March 23 succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Karthik C. was returning home on his motorcycle with his friend Sachin early on March 23 on Nagarabhavi road. The duo had gone to visit their friend at Mudalapalya.

According to the police, Karthik was not wearing a helmet and lost control over the bike and hit with the footpath. Due to the impact, the duo was thrown up in the air and crashed on the road. Passersby rushed them to Victoria hospital. Sachin is recovering.

