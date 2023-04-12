HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Factory worker killed in accident

April 12, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old factory worker who sustained severe head injuries in an accident on March 23 succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Karthik C. was returning home on his motorcycle with his friend Sachin early on March 23 on Nagarabhavi road. The duo had gone to visit their friend at Mudalapalya.

According to the police, Karthik was not wearing a helmet and lost control over the bike and hit with the footpath. Due to the impact, the duo was thrown up in the air and crashed on the road. Passersby rushed them to Victoria hospital. Sachin is recovering.

Related Topics

Karnataka / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.