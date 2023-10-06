Factory employee, two associates arrested for faking kidnap for ransom

October 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The R.T. Nagar police cracked a kidnap case and arrested a 26-year-old factory worker who allegedly faked his own kidnapping to extort money from his employer.

The accused Noorul Hussain, a native of West Bengal, was working in a factory owned by Mohammed Asif Habib. Habib used to treat him as a family member and take care of him. But Noorul had other plans and wanted to rob money, said the police.

He hatched a plan to fake his own kidnapping and roped in two of his associates, Abubakar and Ali Raza. The accused last Friday booked a cab to Mandya and called Habib and told him that Noorul had been kidnapped. The accused demanded ₹2 lakh ransom to be transferred to Noorul’s account, and threatened to kill Noorul if Habib failed to do so. The accused also warned Habib not to complain to the police.

Scared, Habib alerted the police seeking help to rescue Noorul. A team of police swung into action and kept track of the mobile phone. The accused was switching off the phone within a few seconds of calling to hoodwink the police’s tracking system. However, the police advised Habib to keep them engaged in talks without paying the ransom and managed to get the real time location of the phone traced to the outskirts of Mandya.

The police team, with the help of their Mandya counterparts, rushed to the spot and rescued Noorul and arrested the other two. After being rescued, Noorul was trying to feign ignorance saying he did not know the accused who kidnapped him. However, when police confronted him with the footage of CCTV camera where the trio was caught moving freely together, Noorul confessed to his crime.

The accused had a plan to take the money and return to his native. He has promised to give ₹50,000 to both of his associates while keeping ₹1 lakh.

The trio have been booked under kidnap and cheating and remanded in judicial custody for further investigation.

