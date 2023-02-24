Factories amendment Bill passed amid walkout by Opposition and ruling party members

February 24, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Legislative Council on Friday amid a walkout by a ruling party member and Opposition Congress and JD(S) members.

The Bill will make provision for increasing the number of hours of work from the existing nine to up to 12, inclusive of rest intervals, subject to a maximum of 48 hours in any week. It also allows women on night shifts.

‘Consult stakeholders’

Expressing stern opposition to the Bill, BJP members Ayanur Manjunath and Tejaswini Gowda demanded that the Bill be withdrawn as it makes way for violation of human rights. Both of them demanded that the government withdraw the Bill and hold mature deliberations with experts from the National Law School of India University, trade unions, and other stakeholders before bringing it back.

Terming the Bill as “anti-workers”, Mr. Manjunath pleaded with the Chair that the Bill should not be passed. “I cannot protest as I am from the ruling party but I can express disagreement and walk out,” he said, and walked out. Ms. Gowda, who expressed concern over women’s safety if they have to work till late in the night, said there could be a possibility of sexual abuse of women workers.

Opposition members P.R. Ramesh and Mohan Kondaji from the Congress and Marithibbe Gowda and K.A. Thippeswamy from the JD(S) termed the Bill as “draconian”. “This has been drafted only for the benefit of the factory owners. You should hold consultations with workers and ask them if they want this,” they said and walked out in protest.

‘Not mandatory’

Defending the Bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said, “We are not mandating it for anyone. It is between the industry and employees. And the Bill clearly mentions that all safety measures should be provided. We have said they can work up to 12 hours a day and maximum 48 hours a week.”

Asserting that it is not mandatory, the Minister said: “We are only facilitating the industry to allow women to work for more hours if they want. Are women nurses already not working for long hours in hospitals? If somebody wants to work, there should be a provision. Hence, the Bill.”

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who presented the Bill, termed it as “progressive”. “There will be checks and balances and women’s safety will not be compromised,” he said.