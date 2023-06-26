HamberMenu
Factions clash at BJP workers’ meeting in Bagalkot

June 26, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Basavaraj Bommai, former CM, speaking at Bagalkot district party workers’ meeting on Monday.

Basavaraj Bommai, former CM, speaking at Bagalkot district party workers’ meeting on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district-level BJP workers’ meeting in Bagalkot on Monday was disrupted for some time after members of different factions tried to stop the speeches by some leaders and accused each other of engaging in anti-party activities.

Members of the Veeranna Charantimath and P.H. Pujar factions got into a verbal duel over the presence of some leaders on the stage.

Raju Vernekar, an office-bearer, alleged that some leaders who had openly sided with other party leaders, were being feted at such party programmes. He took a microphone and began shouting slogans against leaders who were engaged in anti-party activities. Several of his supporters joined him in raising slogans. Appeals to the agitated crowd by Govind Karjol, former Minister, to remain quiet were in vain.

Mr. Charantimath, in turn, accused Shekhar Mane, a follower of Mr. Pujar of engaging in anti-party activities. He insisted that Dr. Mane, the head of the BJP doctors’ unit, be sent out of the meeting.

When Dr. Mane approached Basavaraj Bommai, former CM, to offer an explanation, the slogans became louder. The police had to escort Dr. Mane out of the meeting hall. The meeting was back in order only after he left.

Mr. Bommai addressed the gathering and appealed to workers to work in unison, towards BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Leaders like Murugesh Nirani, Shashikala Jolle, Annasaheb Jolle, Bairati Basavaraju, Ramesh Jigajinagi, P.C. Gaddigoudar, Basangouda Patil Yatnal and others were present.

Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / political parties

