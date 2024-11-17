Facing inflation heat, BJP is promising guarantees in Maharashtra on the lines of Congress in Karnataka, says D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said the BJP had announced guarantee schemes in Maharashtra, on the lines of the Congress in Karnataka, as it was feeling the heat of inflation.

Speaking to reporters here before departing for the election campaign in Maharashtra, he said, “The BJP has understood the impact of inflation now and hence it is offering ₹2,100 for women in Maharashtra. They are also following the Karnataka welfare model. We have offered ₹2,000 to women under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.” Maharashtra goes to the polls on November 20.

BJP’s ‘false’ ad

Displaying the advertisement issued by the BJP in Maharashtra about the Karnataka guarantees, he said, “The BJP issued false advertisements stating that the Congress had not implemented the guarantee schemes in Karnataka. We extended an open invitation to their Ministers to visit Karnataka and see the guarantee schemes for themselves. We offered to organise chartered buses and flights.”

“As per our internal survey, we are likely to win 160 seats,” he said, adding that he would continue the campaign on Sunday too.

‘Party of rich and upper castes’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing an election rally organised by the Maharashtra Congress at Mangalwedha in Solapur district, also spoke about inflation and lashed out at the BJP for being “the party of the rich and upper castes”.

Mr. Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of focusing solely on increasing the wealth of industrialists such as Ambani and Adani, doing nothing to improve the lives of the poor, farmers, workers, and labourers.

Mr. Modi has not provided relief to the poor. Instead, prices of petrol, diesel, gas, pulses, and other essentials have soared due to faulty policies of his government, the Chief Minister said. “The Prime Minister promised ‘achhe din’ (good days), but where are they? Mr. Modi claimed he would curb price hike, yet the prices have reached unbearable levels,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

When Indian farmers requested loan waivers, Mr. Modi wrote off ₹16 lakh crore in corporate debt. The UPA-I government led by the Congress waived ₹76,000 crore of farmers’ loans, he said. “When I first became Chief Minister of Karnataka, I waived farmers’ loans. But when the BJP was asked to do the same, they said, ‘We don’t have a machine to print money.’ Yes, all the BJP leaders have a machine to count money, not to help farmers,” he remarked sarcastically.

Modi’s ₹700 cr. claim

The Chief Minister claimed that Mr. Modi has been falsely claiming that the Congress was running a poll campaign in Maharashtra with ₹700 crore collected in bribes from Karnataka’s Excise Department. “I challenge you directly. If you can prove your false claims, I am ready to retire from politics immediately. If not, will you announce your political retirement?” Mr. Siddaramaiah challenged Mr. Modi.

Mr. Siddaramaiah asked, “Where did all the money come from to buy legislators through ‘Operation Kamala’ in various States? Mr. Modi should answer to the people of Maharashtra.”