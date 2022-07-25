Facing heat from netizens and Oppn, Health Minister assures multi-speciality hospital for Uttara Kannada

The demand for a better health infrastructure in Uttara Kannada district has gained momentum after a recent accident at Shiroor toll gate involving an ambulance, in which four persons were killed. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 25, 2022 13:44 IST

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar took to Twitter on Monday saying that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister Bommai

A day after Opposition leader Siddaramaiah extended support to the social media campaign demanding a trauma care centre and multi-speciality hospital for Uttara Kannada district, Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar took to Twitter on Monday assuring that he would discuss the matter with the chief minister.

Dr Sudhakar tweeted that he had observed the online campaign asking for a hi-tech trauma care centre and multi-speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada district and he would take up the issue of establishing the same at Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences premises with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I will also hold a meeting with all the elected representatives of Uttara Kannada district on health infrastructure needs of the district, and get an action plan prepared and implemented,” the health minister tweeted.

Siddaramaiah, HDK extend support

On Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah had tweeted rallying behind the people’s online campaign for a multi speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada district.

Meanwhile, another former chief minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy also took to twitter on Monday morning extending support to the campaign. He urged the BJP led state government to consider the demand on priority.

The demand for a better health infrastructure in Uttara Kannada district had got louder after a recent accident at Shiroor toll gate near Udupi involving an ambulance, in which four persons were killed.

People had taken to Twitter and social media, arguing that despite being one of the biggest districts in the state, Uttara Kannada lacked an emergency hospital and a well-equipped multi-speciality hospital, forcing many to drive to Mangaluru or Manipal for treatment, risking the lives of those in need of critical care.

Expressing their grievances through the hashtag #WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInUttaraKannada, netizens declared they would boycott the upcoming elections if their demands were not met.