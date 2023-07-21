Facilities set up at taluk offices in Chamarajanagar to open SB account for DBT

July 21, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Chamarajanagar district administration has made arrangements at all taluk offices to open Savings Bank accounts in the India Post Payment Bank for the benefit of BPL card holders without an SB account.

This is to facilitate the transfer of cash through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for any government schemes, including cash payment in lieu of rice under Anna Bhagya scheme of the State government.

The Deputy Commissioner C.T. Shilpa Nag said that more than ₹11.71 crore has been credited to the accounts of nearly 2,32,478 ration card holders under Anna Bhagya scheme of the State government. This is in lieu of additional 5 kg of rice and the amount has been fixed at ₹34 per kg. But, she pointed out that there were about 24,572 ration card holders in the district to whose account the money was yet to be transferred as their accounts were not in operation.

This includes 7,707 ration card holders in Chamarajanagar taluk, 4,716 in Gundlupet, 5,268 in Hanur, 5,216 in Kollegal and 1,665 ration card holders in Yelandur taluk.

The DC said the details of such ration card holders, to whose account cash in lieu of rice could not be transferred, have been displayed at the respective fair price shops from where the card holders procure their food grains.

She said those who have not yet opened their SB accounts can avail the facility provided at all taluk offices to open the account at the Indian Postal Payment Banks or can open the account directly at the post offices.

In addition, cash will not be transferred in case ration card holders have not linked Aadhaar number to existing bank account, or have made wrong entry of Aadhaar number, have no completed the e-KYC norms in the bank or have not procured ration even for once in the last three months.

Ms. Nag urged the beneficiaries to visit the bank and link their mobile number and Aadhaar number compulsorily and activate their accounts to facilitate cash transfer in August.

