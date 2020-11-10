Facilities inaugurated at Mysuru airport

An Airfield Crash Fire Tender vehicle at the Mysuru airport on Tuesday; (right) the new selfie point.

10 November 2020 23:52 IST

A slew of new passenger amenities were inaugurated at the Mysuru airport while an Airfield Crash Fire Tender (ACFT) vehicle was also deployed on Tuesday.

The facilities include a mini canteen outside the terminal building, a new selfie point, and a public toilet, all of which were inaugurated by Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP. The ACFT vehicle is a state-of-the-art rapid intervention vehicle that can be pressed into service in case of any emergency involving the aircraft and has been procured from Austria at a cost of ₹5.45 crore.

The vehicle can reach a top speed of 120 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 80 kmph within 22 seconds. The foam capacity is 800 liters and water tank capacity is 6,000 litres. The vehicle has two front nozzles and four under-truck nozzles and its extinguishing prowess was demonstrated before the authorities ahead of the airport advisory committee meeting. Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru airport director R. Manjunath were present.

