Facilities inaugurated at Mysuru airport

A slew of new passenger amenities were inaugurated at the Mysuru airport while an Airfield Crash Fire Tender (ACFT) vehicle was also deployed on Tuesday.
The facilities include a mini canteen outside the terminal building, a new selfie point, and a public toilet, all of which were inaugurated by Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP. The ACFT vehicle is a state-of-the-art rapid intervention vehicle that can be pressed into service in case of any emergency involving the aircraft and has been procured from Austria at a cost of ₹5.45 crore.
The vehicle can reach a top speed of 120 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 80 kmph within 22 seconds. The foam capacity is 800 liters and water tank capacity is 6,000 litres. The vehicle has two front nozzles and four under-truck nozzles and its extinguishing prowess was demonstrated before the authorities ahead of the airport advisory committee meeting. Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru airport director R. Manjunath were present.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath