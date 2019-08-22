‘Faceless assessment’ of I-T returns from Vijayadashami day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the “faceless assessment” process to scrutinise income tax returns will be fully implemented from Vijayadashami day on October 8 this year.

Briefing reporters after holding a meeting with tax officials here on Thursday, she said the new process, announced in the Union Budget this year, would ensure that no official is required to have a “one-on-one” interaction with any assessee.

The returns will be taken up at random from the Centralised Processing Centre in Bengaluru and if there is a need for clarification from the assessee, the system will assign an official to collect it.

“For instance, if there is an issue with a tax return in Mysuru,” Ms. Sitharaman said, “the system could allot an official in Guwahati to sort it out without the two of them coming face to face.”

There is no need for an official to either call an assessee to the office or go to his or her place. “It is possible to use technology and secure the information through a simple SMS or WhatsApp,” she said.

Only if the issue is not sorted out in the first level, the matter can be escalated for a face-to- face interaction, not at the discretion of the assigned tax official, but through the system.

Economic slowdown is global: Sitharaman

Ms. Sitharaman said the economic slowdown was a global phenomenon, and mentioned China, European and Latin American countries as examples. Purchases had come down in many parts of the world, she said.

However, she said her reference to global economic slowdown was only in response to a question and she would not like to either make any comparisons or go into the reasons for the slowdown.

She said her department held meetings with representatives from SMEs, automobile, financial, banking sectors and stock markets on the economic situation. After receiving the inputs, the officials were working on steps to be taken to address their grievances.