Facebook page of Reva university hacked, hackers demand 4000 USD ransom to return access

July 29, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Facebook page of Reva University has been hacked by cyber crooks who took over the admin access and are demanding a ransom of 4,000 USD to return access to the University. Based on a complaint filed by Vinod Kumar, digital marketing manager, the police have registered a case against the unknown people charging them under IT Act, 2000.

The incident came to light on Friday when Mr. Kumar who had admin access to the page tried to log in, to post some material related to the college. He tried multiple times and realised that someone had taken over the admin access.

He checked the page through the business page to find that three people had taken control over the page and when Mr. Kumar contacted them through their email id, the accused demanded the ransom to return the University access to the page. This has been done to defame the University, Mr. Kumar said in his complaint. The police are trying to track down the accused through their IP address and further investigation is underway.

