Facebook apologises for blocking news website ‘Naanu Gauri’

Facebook has apologised for blocking the news website ‘Naanu Gauri’, run by Gauri Media Trust in memory of slain editor-activist Gauri Lankesh.
Facebook not only blocked the page of the website on the platform, but also took it down and did not allow any posts with the URL. Following a social media campaign that alleged the website had become a target of the right-wing ecosystem online, the news portal was unblocked on Saturday night. “The URL www.naanugauri.com as well as the posts that mentioned the URL were removed in error (technical issue) and have now been restored. We apologise for the mistake,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Hindu.
H.V. Vasu, editor, Naanu Gauri, said this was not the first time the news portal had run into troubles with Facebook. “While our application for Facebook Instant articles was accepted, later clearance was withdrawn. There are questions of fair play and parity that these issues raise about Facebook, which we will continue to raise. We suspect the online right-wing ecosystem has campaigned against us by reporting the page. But it is expected of Facebook to have used their discretion and have a system in place to verify and not allow organised campaigns with malicious intent to lead to censorship on the platform,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath