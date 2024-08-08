Face-off between BJP and JD(S) supporters over Preetham Gowda’s presence

The presence of BJP leader Preetham Gowda at the Mysuru Chalo padayatra in Mandya on Wednesday sparked off a confrontation between BJP and JD(S) supporters.

When Mr. Preetham Gowda, who is also the former BJP MLA for Hassan, arrived in Mandya with his supporters donning saffron shawls, a group of JD(S) supporters wearing party shawls took serious exception to his presence and shouted slogans against him. Mr. Preetham Gowda’s supporters too responded by shouting slogans in his favour.

The confrontation between Mr. Preetham Gowda’s supporters and JD(S) supporters had reached a point where members of the two groups were seen pushing one another.

Earlier, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had threatened to walk out of the padayatra, taking exception to the presence of Mr. Preetham Gowda at a meeting of the alliance partners convened by the BJP recently. Mr. Kumaraswamy had blamed Mr. Preetham Gowda for the distribution of pen drives containing allegedly explicit videos involving his nephew and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.