Face masks: Police to slap fines

03 July 2020 20:46 IST

Penalty amount doubled in corporation limits to deter public from flouting the rule

Even as the Health Department of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is planning to step up the drive to enforce compulsory wearing of face masks or covers in public places over surging COVID-19 cases, the City police have been empowered to slap penalty on those flouting the rule.

In Mysuru city, 940 cases had been booked so far, collecting a fine of ₹94,000. The penalty for not wearing masks in public places has been doubled - from ₹100 to ₹200 - and the same would be levied hereafter in the municipal area limits.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj told The Hindu that the police are expected to step up the drive simultaneously with the MCC in view of surging cases. “Instead of ₹100, we shall now be slapping a fine of ₹200 for the violation as per the government order.”

A police officer of the rank of sub-inspector, a health inspector of the Municipal Corporation and the panchayat development officer are empowered to impose the fine as per the notification issued by the government.

Though there is no penalty for flouting social distancing norm, the officers are also empowered to enforce the rule strictly.

“The MCC has powers to close the premises of a shop or any trade if social distancing is not followed. The onus is on the shopkeepers and traders to ensure their customers follow all safety precautions,” Mr. Nagaraj said.