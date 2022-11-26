Face masks no longer mandatory in Namma Metro

November 26, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

It is not mandatory to wear a mask while travelling in the Namma Metro train.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Managing Director Anjum Parwez said that metro staff have been told not to insist that passengers wear masks while entering the stations or travelling in the metro. “As per the State government guidelines, wearing masks is no longer mandatory. However, we advise people to wear them as a safety measure,” he said.

Though the top official has come out with a statement clearing doubts about wearing masks inside metro stations, at some stations, security staff do insist on people wearing mask while screening them at the gate.

An official of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation said it is no longer mandatory to wear masks while travelling in city buses.  

