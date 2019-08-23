Face action if you neglect flood-relief works, officials warned

Minister R. Ashok warned of strict action against those officials who neglect to carry out flood-relief works.

Mr. Ashok was speaking after visiting flood-hit areas in Hunsur taluk on Thursday. The newly formed government is committed to giving all assistance to the people affected by floods in the State, he added.

The Minister visited Doddahejjur, Konanahosahalli and Hangodu villages, which were ravaged by rain and floods. Mr. Ashok, who was on his first visit to the district after taking oath as a Minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet, said that necessary directions had been issued with regard to the relief and he cautioned officials against any delay in the relief material reaching the beneficiaries.

According to the aid announced by the government, ₹5 lakh will be given for the construction of houses, ₹1 lakh for the repair of houses, and ₹10,000 as immediate relief.

The Minister was told that Konanahosahalli was inundated and 30 families, living there, needed to be relocated.

In Doddahejjur and Hanagodu villages, large tracts of land where ginger, tobacco and jowar were sown had been destroyed. The crop loss assessment will be done and accordingly relief will be released, Mr. Ashok said.

Mr. Ashok said he will soon hold a meeting with the officials here on the ways to reach out all help to the distressed families.