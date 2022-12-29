FAC reduced for Bescom and Mescom consumers 

December 29, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The electricity bills of the consumers of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom) will see a reduction of 37 paise and 39 paise respectively as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has revised Fuel Cost Adjustment Charges (FAC) for the upcoming quarter. The new rates will be applicable to the bills which are generated between January 1 and March 31, 2023.

In the previous revision, the KERC had allowed Bescom to recover 43 paise and Mescom 24 paise in FAC during the ongoing quarter, October to December. “For instance, if a consumer who used 100 units used to get an additional ₹43 as FAC on their bill, from the next quarter they will only see ₹6 in their bill,” explained a senior official from Bescom. “The fuel cost adjustment charges of Mescom are also applicable to consumers of Mangalore SEZ,” said the order passed by KERC.

“The commission notes that there is decrease in the power purchase cost in respect of Bescom and Mescom, whereas in respect of CESC, Hescom and Gescom, there is an increase during the quarter July 2022 to September 2022,” the order further added.

Hence, the order has stated that other electricity supply companies, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Hubli Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) and Gulbarga Electricty Supply Company (GESCOM) can recover 19 paise, 22 paise and 20 paise respectively from their consumers in the next quarter.