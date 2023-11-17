ADVERTISEMENT

Fabricator arrested for murdering cousin over affair

November 17, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Tilaknagar police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old fabricator for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death over an alleged affair.

The accused Shabbir, a resident of Ullal Upanagara, suspected his wife to be having an affair with his cousin Tabrez Pasha, who worked in a furniture manufacturing unit in Tilaknagar. The accused hatched a plan to kill Tabrez and kept a watch on him. On Wednesday, Shabbir confronted Tabrez and had an argument over the issue. In the melee, Shabbir pulled out a knife and stabbed Tabrez multiple times, killing Tabrez on the spot, said the police.

A team of police led by Inspector Vishwanath tracked down Shabbir to his house where he went to inform his wife about killing Tabrez.

According to the police, Shabbir worked in Dubai as a fabricator for a few years. He returned to the city a few months ago and started working as a welder in a shop and but continued to fight with his wife and Tabrez over this issue.

