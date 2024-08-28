Fabless semicon firms in Karnataka have made global breakthrough: Minister

The Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab (SFAL), funded by Department of Electronics, IT&BT, and Science and Technology, and supported by the Karnataka Information Technology Society, has incubated 43 ventures focused on niche semicon areas since its inception in 2021.

According to Minister Priyank Kharge, these ventures have received funding worth ₹114 crore and have a combined valuation of ₹500 crore.

Other States reaching out

‘’SFAL has been a success and States like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are reaching out to us to explore ways to replicate the programme in their respective States,’‘ Mr. Kharge said, adding ‘‘India will be the second largest consumer of semiconductors in the world at $64 billion by 2026. Our current electronics consumption is pegged at $400 billion.’‘

SFAL played an enabling role in the development of semiconductor IP and product ecosystems. Many SFAL companies are developing products for global and local markets and also getting funded by VCs, said Jitendra Chaddah, India Head of Global Foundries and also founding member of SFAL.

Interestingly, three SFAL incubated firms have reported breakthroughs around silicon semiconductor chip design and some first time in the world kind of other innovations.

One of the companies, Calligo Technologies, a fabless semiconductor start-up has fabricated and manufactured a POSIT-enabled semiconductor chip. This milestone is poised to enhance performance and accuracy in critical mathematical computations, according to the company.

POSIT technology, a disruptive and hardware friendly evolution of unums, is set to become a a new standard in computing. POSITs offer improved accuracy, network bandwidth and storage utilisation while reducing power consumption. The technology was particularly advantageous for applications in stock exchange computations, medical drug research and artificial intelligence.

In collaboration with SFAL, Calligo Technologies has introduced a groundbreaking hardware solution with this silicon semiconductor chip.

Another SFAL incubated firm, AB Circuits and Research Labs (ABCRL) that focuses on automotive semiconductor space makes vehicles on roads more safer and efficient through smart electronics. It specialises in full stack solutions, from designing chips for vehicle sensors and electronics to developing software and analytics. The company’s product TireSynapse, is a tiny chip that comes with features such as tire wear prediction, road and load condition detection, wheel alignment measurement and balancing assessment etc.

On the cusp

‘’ABCRL is on the cusp of a major milestone with plans to tape out their first chip spoon. This achievement will mark a significant step towards our mission to become a leading provider of smart automotive electronics globally,’‘ said a company executive.

Another SFAL incubated firm, Morphing Machines, developed REDEFINE, a runtime reconfigurable many-core processor globally, designed to cater to emerging workloads in various applications areas such as telecom, AI-ML, healthcare and high performance computing.