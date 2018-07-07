Ezi Drive introduces app-based cab hire service in Bengaluru, Chennai

more-in

Ezi Drive, a leader in driver hire service in Bengaluru and Chennai, has now introduced app-based cab hire services in both the cities, with fixed charges.

“With the release of the mobile app, we are addressing all the gaps in our offering earlier, including ease of booking/cancellation, safety feature through SOS alerts, cashless payment, trip rating, etc.,” founder Ram Prasath said.

With fixed rates as mentioned in the website, there would not be peak-time surcharges, he said.

The mobile app would primarily benefit the existing customer base of over one lakh in Bengaluru alone who use the driver services regularly. “Once downloaded, the same app can be used for cab hire services as well, instead of customers calling up our call centre numbers,” he said.

Ezi Drive was established in 2008 by first-generation entrepreneur Mr. Ram Prasath to cater to the needs of people who have a car but prefer to be chauffeured. It introduced cab hire services in May 2015 in Bengaluru, and in January this year in Chennai.

He is hopeful of successfully facing the intense competition in the mobile app-based cab hire segment, because of the over one lakh existing customer base the company has.

He said the services are positioned primarily for airport transfers, outstation travel, and half-day/full-day rentals where bookings are made well in advance. “Our cost structure here is competitive compared to the best in the industry. We also cater to corporate, tour companies and the hotel industry, which have certain specialised needs,” he said.

“All these years, we haven’t marketed our brand. Our growth is only through referrals from our current customer base. We are clocking 35 to 40 new customer registration every day,” he said. Over the last nine years, around 20 lakh safe rides have been completed, while catering to close to one lakh customers.