Eyes in Bandipur forests to monitor foot patrolling

In a move that will ensure effective foot patrolling in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the authorities have hit upon a novel idea of using camera trap equipment for recording the attendance of guards and watchers.

Camera traps have been laid across the tiger reserve to capture photographic evidence of the animals, tigers in particular, and maintain a database with their unique identification number and moniker.

This comes in handy during the census exercise wherein the photographs of each tiger with their unique stripes are collated with other data collected from the field to arrive at an estimate of their numbers.

The same equipment is now being harnessed to get the photo id of the staff deployed for foot patrolling, which will ensure that there is compliance in the daily foot-patrolling exercise.

Disclosing this, T. Balachandra, director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, told The Hindu that the system was first put in place almost two months ago, but it was more of a trial. The beat guards and watchers had to be trained for a few weeks and it has now been in place for the last 15 days.

There are about 46 anti-poaching camps in Bandipur and the staff deployed have to walk along their designated routes as part of their patrolling activity, twice a day.

But there is no way the senior managers of the national park in Bandipur headquarters or in Mysuru can ascertain whether the beat staff in the core jungles have indeed complied with the requirements and completed their tasks. Now, they have to provide photographs of their presence at different spots by downloading images using the camera trap equipment, which is already in place, said Mr. Balachandra.

Besides moving along the stipulated routes, the guards and watchers have to upload photographs of the vegetation in the adjoining area, sightings of birds and animals, carcass of a kill etc., he added.

“We found that sometimes, the carcass of animals are discovered many days after death, which means the area was not under surveillance. The new system will ensure presence of field staff on the ground,” said Mr. Balachandra. Each unit has been given a mobile unit with software and apps. The staff have been trained to use them and upload the images from the field on a daily basis, and it will be reviewed once in 15 days, he added.

K.S. Sudheer, an advocate and founder of Voice for Wildlife, said foot patrolling in forests is difficult to monitor and senior park managers are dependent on reports sent by field staff and there was little scope for verification. But use of camera traps for photographic attendance of beat officers provides a fool-proof system to enhance beat efficiency.

“This does not require additional funds as the existing camera traps installed on field are being utilised, and all field are trained to download the photographs from the camera and prepare a field report,” he added.

The system will be expanded to other national parks in the State once the protocol is finalised and approved.