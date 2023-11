November 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Family members of Ganganagouda Rudragouda Patil, 77, of Chikka Bagewadi village donated his eyes for the treatment of those who were waiting for transplants.

Organ transplant technicians from Dr. Prabhakar Kore Eye Bank removed the eyes and deposited them in the bank. The donation was facilitated by Bailhongal based Dr. Ramannanavar Charitable Trust. Details of body donation, eye donation, skin donation and others can be obtained from the trust office on 9242496497.

