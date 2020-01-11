‘EyeCane’, sensors to alert solid waste handlers, gas leak alarm and more

Some of the ideas and projects demonstrated at The Hindu in School Science Festival held at RIMSE here on Saturday brought to spotlight the schoolchildren’s societal concerns and the problems faced in urban landscapes.

One such project was by Surya and Eshaan from VVS BM Sri CBSE School, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru who have developed “EyeCane”, a walking stick for the visually challenged persons using the sensor technology, and “EyePro”, a neck and shoulder device alert on the approaching objects for the visual-impaired.

While the stick gives three types of beep noise depending on the closeness of the approaching object for cautioning the person, the “EyePro” device vibrates to alert the person on the nearing objects. Either of the two can be used by the visually impaired for their assistance, they said.

Before coming up with this device, the students had interacted with persons with visual impairment to understand their difficulties. Some visually challenged persons have given positive feedback on the device.

Peeved over overflowing trash on roads, Pragna and Yashas of DMS School, Mysuru have used sensors to alert the solid waste handlers upon the garbage bin spillover for its clearance. Using Google maps, the handlers are alerted with location on where the trash was overflowing.

How to reduce the burden of trash in cities? Edible and biodegradable plates using naturally available resources could be the answer, say Sanjana and Gowri of VVS BM Sri CBSE School, who came up with products as substitutes to nature-unfriendly plates. Interestingly, biodegradable plates had been embedded with seeds so that they grow into plants upon disposing of.

A gesture recognition and communication project by Akanksha and her team, students of Excel Public School, Mysuru, aims to make day-to-day activities of differently abled persons easier with gestures.

Alcohol detection with engine locking system, gas leak alarm, and driver warning systems on the hill road bends for safer journey were a few other projects that drew attention among the many displayed at the science festival which also gave the participants a platform to exchange opinions and ideas.