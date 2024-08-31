Eye donation jatha in Hubballi tomorrow

M.M. Joshi Eye Institute and S.G.M. Eye Bank and Research Foundation Trust have jointly organised ‘eye donation jatha’ on September 2 to sensitise the people on the significance of eye donation.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Director of M.M. Joshi Eye Institute Dr. Krishnaprasad said that the awareness rally was being organised as part of the 39 National Eye Donation Fortnight and various associations and organisations had joined hands with them in organising the event.

Dr. Krishnaprasad said that the awareness rally would beging from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and after covering the thoroughfares of the city, it would conclude at M.M. Joshi Eye Institute in Hosur.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar and Director of KIMS Dr. S.F. Kammar would flag off the awareness jatha.

Director of M.M. Joshi Eye Institute A.S. Guruprasad said that every year 5,600 eye donations were taking place in the State. However there were over 1.25 lakh people waiting for cornea implant and that’s why it was important to spread the awareness on eye donation, he said making an appeal to everyone to make a pledge for eye donation.

