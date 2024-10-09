Eye camp launched in Kalaburagi to mark today’s World Sight Day

The Sri Siddarameshwar Eye Hospital in Kalaburagi on Wednesday launched an eye camp to mark the World Sight Day on Thursday.

Founder and chairman of hospital Vishwanath Reddy and Rajashree Reddy, addressing presspersons here, said that World Sight Day 2024 focuses on paediatric eye health.

Dr. Rajashree Reddy said that eye examinations are recommended for children annually. Children having visual problems require glasses. They could be near-sighted, far-sighted or have astigmatism to some degree.

Either one of these will cause problems to the child, due to which the child cannot explain how he sees things because he thinks that everyone else sees it the same way. To detect such issues in children, they should consult ophthalmologists on a regular basis, she said.

The Siddarameshwar Eye Hospital conducts eye camps in schools and rural areas on a regular basis throughout the year and performs cataract surgeries. Doctors have conducted around 10-15 cataract surgeries in Sedam taluk and Kamalapur taluk and distributed eye glasses, she added.

Most farmers are facing eye health issues due to exposure to pesticides. Eyes are particularly sensitive to absorption, any contact of pesticides with the eye can lead to eye injuries, the ophthalmologist explained.

