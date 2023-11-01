HamberMenu
Exuberant, colourful programmes mark Rajyotsava

November 01, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Students taking part in the procession as part of 68th Rajyotsava celebrations in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Students taking part in the procession as part of 68th Rajyotsava celebrations in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

A huge Kannada flag was taken out in procession.

A huge Kannada flag was taken out in procession. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

With the State government announcing grand celebrations of the silver jubilee of renaming the State as Karnataka under the banner ‘Karnataka-50’, the 68th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in the districts of Dharwd, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttar Kannada were more vibrant this time.

Colourful processions and cultural programmes marked the silver jubilee with people from all walks of life participating in the celebration of ‘Kannada Habba’ enthusiastically.

While the district stadiums in respective districts became the venue of the celebrations organised by the district administration, local bodies organised different programmes along with cultural programmes and processions.

In the celebrations organised by Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, a grand procession was taken out from the Siddaroodh Mutt premises in which a huge portrait of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari was mounted on vehicle was carried on the thoroughfares of the city.

Mayor Veena Baradwad, Deputy Mayor Satish Hangal, MLAs Arvind Bellad, Prasad Abbayya and Mahesh Tenginakai took part in the flagging off the grand procession from the mutt premises.

The procession comprised of tableaux from different government departments including that of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation. The tableau of ‘Chandrayana-3’ and Vikram Lander was the centre of attraction.

A huge ‘Kannada flag’ was also carried out during the procession catching the attention of the public, who had gathered in large number to witness the colourful spectacle. Folk artistes and folk troupes added more colour to the procession through their exuberant performance.

