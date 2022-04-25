‘Extra-constitutional forces having a free run in State’

A.H. Vishwanath asks Bommai to step in and take corrective measures

Regretting that extra-constitutional forces were having a free in Karnataka, BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Monday called upon Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately intervene and put the State’s administration back on track.

Referring to the efforts to disturb religious harmony in the State by repeatedly raking up communally sensitive issues, he sought to know if Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Mutalik, RSS or VHP were running the Government. “It is a disgrace to democracy and to the State.”

The Chief Minister should immediately intervene and put an end to the free run of extra-constitutional forces. “They have taken over the administration of the State. It is very unfortunate.”

Mr. Vishwanath referred to the Turkman Gate demolitions of April 1976, which led to deaths and injuries of several persons. “What happened in the next elections in 1977? The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi lost the elections”, he said before cautioning the Governments that they will have to pay a “big price” for such excesses.

He said there is no provision for bulldozing the properties of the people in the Constitution. “The Government should ensure life and livelihood. It should not snatch lives.”

Regretting the corruption in recruitment for various posts including police sub-inspectors and assistant professors, Mr. Vishwanath said the State had seen a string of irregularities in the recruitment processes including the ones conducted by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in the past.

He wondered what kind of administration people of the State will get if such crucial posts are occupied by people, who had paid bribe.

He urged Mr. Bommai to restore the sanctity of statutory bodies such as KPSC.

Mr. Vishwanath welcomed former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s decision to reject the State Government’s proposal to name the Shivamogga airport after him. He said there were several others like Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, Kuvempu and Kadidal Manjappa from Shivamogga, whose names can be considered for the airport.

To another question, Mr. Vishwanath repeated his invitation to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest from Hunsur Assembly constituency.

He said he favoured the unopposed election of a person, who had ruled the State for five years, so that his experience in administration can be made use of.