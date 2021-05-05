Extension of lockdown will depend on PM’s direction: CM

Sources indicate restrictions could be continued in the light of spiralling numbers

Karnataka, currently under partial lockdown, is awaiting further instructions from the Centre on strictures to be imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Wednesday, said that though curfew has been imposed, the State was awaiting further guidelines and instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is quite natural for the Centre to issue directions during this time. We will follow it,” he said.

His response came after presspersons asked him if the State was looking at a stricter curfew in the coming days as numbers were not declining enough. Incidentally, Wednesday saw the total number of cases crossing the 50,000 mark.

“Since the current curfew restrictions are in force till May 12, we are yet to decide on it. We will wait for the Centre’s directives,” speaking after the 119th birth anniversary celebration of former Chief Minister K.C. Reddy here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sources aware of the developments, strongly indicated that the curfew could be extended beyond May 12, and that it would be for at least one week.

“The numbers over the next three days would be a barometer before the government decides. We are not very sure if the government would be willing to ease restrictions if the numbers do not fall below 20,000. This is also unlikely to happen in the next three days,” sources said.

The sources also said that the government was weighing options before a decision to extend curfew is taken since the livelihood of a large population is also at stake. While the last lockdown received considerable help from the Centre to deal with livelihood issues, no such support is assured to States this time, sources said. “There is a lot of pressure on the State government to save livelihoods,” an officer said.

“In the last two to three days, there has not been much discussion over the extension as oxygen shortage and Chamarajanagar incidents took precedence. The Technical Advisory Committee is also watching the numbers. The government decision will be based on what the TAC will also suggest,” sources said.