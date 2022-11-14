Extension of deadline for submission of CLAT 2023 online applications

November 14, 2022 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representative purpose. File | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The last date for submission of online applications for the Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT 2023) for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes has been extended till November 18 11:59 p.m.

CLAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 18. CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use CLAT scores for admissions and recruitment, respectively.

A release said candidates may raise any queries regarding CLAT 2023 by writing to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or calling Ph.: 080-47162020.

