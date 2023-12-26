Extended weekend sees a surge in visitors to Mysuru zoo

December 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as 40,761 people visited the Mysuru zoo on Sunday which is the highest ever for any single day.

The zoo authorities said this has broken the previous record of 40,761 visitors which was registered on October 24, 2018, according to the zoo authorities.

In all, 1,01,965 people visited the Mysuru zoo from December 23 to 25 being weekend and Christmas holiday. During the same period last year, the zoo had received 77,833 visitors.

While 25,680 people visited the zoo on December 23, 40,761 people visited the zoo on Sunday while there were 35,344 visitors on Monday which was a holiday on account of Christmas.