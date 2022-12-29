ADVERTISEMENT

Extend tenure of guest faculty: AIDSO

December 29, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has urged the government to extend the tenure of guest faculty across the State beyond December 31.

In a release the AIDSO said the State government has recently issued a notification to end the services of all the guest faculty by December 31 even though the syllabus of degree classes have not been completed.

Chandrakala, district unit secretary of AIDSO, said many varsities depend on the services of nearly 10,000 guest lecturers for the entire duration of an academic year including conducting of examination and evaluation. She said if the government terminates their services even before the completion of the syllabus, it will create an academic crisis and students will be deprived of lessons and hence wanted their tenure to be extended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US