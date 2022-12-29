Extend tenure of guest faculty: AIDSO

December 29, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has urged the government to extend the tenure of guest faculty across the State beyond December 31.

In a release the AIDSO said the State government has recently issued a notification to end the services of all the guest faculty by December 31 even though the syllabus of degree classes have not been completed.

Chandrakala, district unit secretary of AIDSO, said many varsities depend on the services of nearly 10,000 guest lecturers for the entire duration of an academic year including conducting of examination and evaluation. She said if the government terminates their services even before the completion of the syllabus, it will create an academic crisis and students will be deprived of lessons and hence wanted their tenure to be extended.