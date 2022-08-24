Extend proper facilities to pourakarmikas: Shivanna Kote

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission M. Shivanna Kote has asked the officials to ensure that the facilities extended by the government were properly extended to the pourakarmikas at the earliest.

He was chairing a meeting with officials on the issues concerning pourakarmikas and other cleaning staff of the municipal corporation in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Mr. Kote said that there was a need for further improvement in the way the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation dealt with pourakarmikas.

“It should be ensured that the passbook and ATM cards of pourakarmikas are not taken by contractors. Wages should be given directly to the pourakarmikas working on contract basis,” he said.

He asked officials to take steps to provide work on compassionate grounds to the family members of the seven pourakarmikas, who had passed away.

As they work amid garbage and deal with hazardous materials, their health was getting affected. So they should be given proper safety gear like masks, boots, gloves, raincoat, uniforms, medical kit, and others, he said.

Mr. Kote also emphasised the need for conducting regular health check-ups, providing hygienic food and water, proper toilets, and other facilities and said that he would again chair a review meeting in October to take stock of the remedial measures taken.

Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna said that restrooms had been built in HDMC zone no. 8 and steps were being taken to construct rest rooms in other zones also.

District Manager of Ambedkar Development Corporation Priyadarshini H. briefed about various schemes and projects. On the occasion, the pourakarmikas were given masks, shoes and gloves.