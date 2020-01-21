‘Extend loans without looking at CIBIL score’

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has suggested that banks extend loans without taking the scores of Credit Information Bureau India Ltd. (CIBIL), which indicates the credit worthiness of the applicant.

Chairing the first District Development Corporation and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) after being elected MP on Monday, Mr. Revanna said if banks consider the CIBIL score to extend loans, it would be difficult to provide benefits of government’s schemes to farmers. “The government provides subsidy under various schemes. The banks should not go by the score, otherwise, it would be difficult for government’s agencies to meet the target,” he said.

He took exception to the absence of senior officers of NHAI at the meeting. He directed Deputy Commissioner R. Girish to issue notices as these officers were given early notice about the meeting.

He also took the Railway Officers to task for not informing him about the senior officers’ visit to Arsikere Railway station.