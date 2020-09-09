Extend legislature session, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

09 September 2020 23:52 IST

Citing the need for detailed discussions of nearly 35 Bills, including 20 Ordinances, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has urged Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to extend the Assembly session till October 15. The legislature session is scheduled from September 21 to 30.

In a letter to Mr. Kageri on Wednesday, the Congress leader said the session has been called for just eight days and it needs to be extended to enable members to participate in fruitful discussions.

Many people in the State have been facing unprecedented difficulties owing to floods and COVID-19. More than 6,500 people have succumbed to the pandemic in the State. Besides law and order issues, the drug racket has been spreading its wings in the State, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that the eight-day session was inadequate for detailed discussion of Bills, the former Chief Minister said the BJP government seems to be making efforts to clear all Ordinances and Bills in the legislature without discussions. “The government’s conduct is unconstitutional in this regard,” he said.

As per the law, the government should convene the session four times for a minimum 60 days in a year. But the BJP government has been continuously “undermining” the parliamentary system, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged.