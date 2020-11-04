Karnataka

‘Extend free grain scheme’

The Grameena Kooli Karmikara Sanghatane, a forum of rural workers, staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday demanding that work under the MGNREGA be extended to 200 days and the free foodgrain scheme by six more months.

Sanghatane district president Gururaj Kodalhangaraga said that the government should provide works under MGNREGA to all migrant workers who are reluctant to return to cities.

The agitators demanded that the free grain distribution scheme be extended under PMGKAY for six more months.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 1:19:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/extend-free-grain-scheme/article33017087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY