‘Extend free grain scheme’

The Grameena Kooli Karmikara Sanghatane, a forum of rural workers, staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday demanding that work under the MGNREGA be extended to 200 days and the free foodgrain scheme by six more months.

Sanghatane district president Gururaj Kodalhangaraga said that the government should provide works under MGNREGA to all migrant workers who are reluctant to return to cities.

The agitators demanded that the free grain distribution scheme be extended under PMGKAY for six more months.