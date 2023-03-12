Expressway will not benefit people living in towns and villages on wayside: HDK

March 12, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, will not benefit people living in the towns and villages along the road including Mandya, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that it benefits only those zipping on the highway.

“Is the road beneficial to people of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur and Srirangapatna? The truth is no. The highway is a death knell to people of Mandya and its economy. More than 2,600 small and medium businesses, including hotels, petrol pumps and jaggery units will be hit, affecting livelihood of about 6,000 families. What is the alternative to these affected families?,” Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted. While the old highway was a lifeline for lakhs of people in Mandya and Ramanagara districts, the new expressway will benefit a few, and that it has become an ATM for BJP leaders, he added.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that people living along the highway will now have to travel 10 km to 25 km more to reach their villages. “Should they struggle to reach their homes for having parted with their land for the highway?” he asked.

He asked: “Why were two-wheelers kept away from the highway? Why two lanes could not be earmarked for two-wheelers? This is not charity but right of the people.” The truth is that the expressway has not been funded by the BJP government at the Centre, and that for the next 30 years people who use the road will fund its construction cost, he said.