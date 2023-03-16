ADVERTISEMENT

Expressway toll: Vishwanath’s stir today

March 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A..H Vishwanath, MLC, will be holding a demonstration near the Manipal Hospital ORR junction to protest against the toll collection for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

The expressway was inaugurated on March 12 and the toll collection began on March 14. The collection attracted protests from motorists who have been describing it as ‘excessive’ and demanded that the toll must be stopped until the expressway was fully done. Most of them have been using the service roads to avoid the toll, it is learnt.

Terming the toll fee ‘irrational’ and ‘disproportionate’, the MLC opposed it and said he would hold an anti-toll protest on March 17.

Accompanied by his supporters and others who opposed the toll, the MLC, who had a meeting with his supporters and followers here on Wednesday, said in a note here that the protest will be staged from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

