Expressway: No toll without service road, says DKS

February 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MYSURU

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar cautioned the government against levying toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway without the completion of the service road.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday Mr. Shivakumar said the government was in a hurry to declare the expressway open even before the completion of the service roads because the elections are round the corner.

‘’There are reports that the toll could be in the range of ₹250 and not everyone would be in a position to pay the steep amount. Hence the service road should be completed before imposing the toll failing which the Congress would launch an agitation’’, warned Mr. Shivakumar.

Referring to the incendiary comments of Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar said it was for BJP leaders including B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai to answer whether they seconded such views.