Expressway is safe: Mandya police

August 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Mandya district police have urged the general public not to pay heed to rumours on lack of security for travellers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which were being spread.

Referring to certain posts on the social media warning people against travelling on the expressway at night and that car-borne robbers were on the prowl, Superintendent of Police, Mandya, N. Yathish too took to X (formerly known as Twitter) clarifying that the public could travel safely on the expressway at all times.

The Mandya district police pointed out that highway patrol vehicles had been deployed on the expressway to ensure security of travellers and the earlier cases of crime reported on the expressway had been tracked.

The Mandya district police clarification also refers to the photograph of a piece of wood embedded with nails to waylay vehicles that had been shared on social media.

The photograph does not pertain to Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and no crimes such as the ones indicated in the social media post had taken place on the motorway, the police clarified.

