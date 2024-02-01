Expression of Interest invited for Ganga Kalyana scheme is contrary to law: Karnataka High Court

February 01, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed the Expression of Interest (EoI) invited by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare through the D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Corporation for drilling borewells under Ganga Kalyana Scheme for the year 2023-24 in various city municipal corporation limits across the State.

The court said that the EoI is contrary to Rule 27 of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Rules, 2000, and the mandate of the Standard Tender Document, notified by the government in 2008 under the Rules. The EoI does not include work experience as a condition for qualification of the bidder though it is a mandatory condition to be included in all the tenders of the government as per the Rule and the Standard Tender Document, the court pointed out.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by borewell operators, Chinnappa Reddy of M/s Maruthi Borewells, Bengaluru, and others.

The petitioner had questioned the EoI issued on December 5, 2023, by the Managing Director and EoI Accepting Authority of the D. Devaraj Urs Corporation on behalf of the department. In its November 2, 2023, communication, the department had asked the EoI Authority to exclude the condition of work experience in the EoI.

A communication by a department cannot override and delete the clause of work experience which is the Rule and the government’ mandate issued through the Standard Tender Document for all the departments, the court said.

“The action of the department is contrary to the Rules and the Standard Tender Document holding the field, and taking away of work experience of a contractor would put the project in jeopardy. It is therefore, the entire process from the stage of issuance of request for proposal should be redone strictly in consonance with the law,” the court said while quashing both the EoI and the department’s communication.

