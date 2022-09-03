Express corridor: Underpasses to be sought, says Minister

Special Correspondent MYSURU 
September 03, 2022 21:19 IST

Mandya district in charge Minister K. Gopalaiah said on Saturday that the government would seek additional underpasses and subways for pedestrians to cross.

He was speaking in Mandya after inspecting the highway which bore the brunt of heavy rains recently.

The Minister said the project per se had myriad benefits and was useful but there were minor issues with regard to the service roads and would be rectified. A few villages have complained of difficulty in crossing the road and have sought underpasses and a proposal will be submitted to the Centre and the issue would be brought to the notice of both the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, said Mr. Gopalaiah.

He said the government has already issued directives that certain anomalies on the Maddur Bus Stand road, at Niddaghatta and drainage linked to the service roads should be repaired and rectified on a priority basis. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi and others were present.

