Exposition to help micro entrepreneurs and consumers alike from tomorrow

Navodyami Mega Utsav, a mega exposition of micro and small entrepreneurs from across the North Karnataka districts, is being held in Hubballi for the first time from October 18 to 21 in a bid to help them get a bigger marketing platform.

The event is being jointly organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the District Industries Centre (DIC) and the Deshpande Foundation.

Giving details of the mega event, founder of Deshpande Foundation and entrepreneur Gururaj Deshpande and Deputy Director of DIC Mohan Bharamakkanavar said here on Wednesday that the event was being organised as the country’s biggest festival Deepavali was nearing and the mega exposition would help customers get different products under one roof. It would be of great help to budding entrepreneurs, home-makers, organic farming enthusiasts and others, they said.

Mr. Gururaj Deshpande said that during the four-day mega utsav being held for the first time in Hubballi, a turnover of ₹ 1 crore was expected.

Mentioning that it was for the first time that such a mega exposition was being held, he said that they would chalk out plan to hold such expositions in the future based on the response from the public.

Deputy Director of Navodyami programme of Deshpande Foundation Iranna Rotte said that the utsav has been termed as a mega marketing and sustainable activity to help micro entrepreneurs to boost their sales.

Apart from sales, there would be various informative sessions during the event not only for sellers but also for buyers. And, there would be recreational activities too, he said.

Deputy Manager of Navodyami Rajeshwari Laddi said that 70 micro entrepreneurs had confirmed their participation and they were expecting 40 more. She said that artefacts made by artisans from Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and other States would be showcased during the exposition.

To a query, Mr. Gururaj Deshpande said that recession would not have much impact on micro entrepreneurs as they had unique products that were the basic needs of customers. He said that although micro entrepreneurs were persistent with their efforts, at times they lacked skills. The Navodyami programme was launched in 2011 to help such micro entrepreneurs in Karnataka and neighbouring States, he said.

Mr. Mohan Bharamakkanavar concurred with Mr. Deshpande and said that as micro entrepreneurs dealt with necessary items, recession would not have much impact on them. Only those dealing with luxury products, including automobile products, and others would face problems, he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar will participate in the inaugural function of the exposition to be held at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi.